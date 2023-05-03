close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

India, however, believes that such retaliations will eventually be detrimental to the trade on both sides

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will hit back at the European Union (EU) in case the trade bloc decides to invoke its domestic law to impose retaliatory tariffs on the nation, a senior official said, amid tensions between the two sides after a recent World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling against New Delhi over imposition of import duties on ICT (information communications technology) products.
The EU’s domestic law allows the trade bloc to retaliate if any country goes ahead with ‘an appeal into void’. The WTO’s appellate body, its highest adjudicating authority, is nonfunctional at present due to lack of judges.

This, according to India, will be in violation of the WTO principles since invoking the domestic law is not in conformity with the rules of the global trade body, the official told Business Standard. In such a case, India can inform the WTO and take counter retaliatory action by imposing tariffs on imports from the EU, the official added. 
“In international jurisprudence, this is not in conformity with the WTO rules. The EU has brought its law but never used it, neither has it been put to test. It remains to be seen if they will invoke the domestic law. Since this is in contravention of violation of WTO rules, India can also retaliate,” the official said.

India, however, believes that such retaliations will eventually be detrimental to the trade on both sides.
The development comes against the backdrop of a WTO panel’s April 17 ruling that favoured three complainant nations, including the EU, and said India had violated global trading norms over imposition of import duties on ICT products such as mobile phone, components, and telephone handsets. It had also asked New Delhi to eliminate tariffs on technology products.

Also Read

ICT levy dispute at WTO: EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

Trump tariffs: Higher India share in US metal imports, shows data

India exploring options after WTO panel ruling, rules out immediate impact

Global trade growth expected to be subpar at 1.7% in 2023: WTO

'DGFT should align RoDTEP, Customs Tariff HSN Codes'

President Murmu to embark on a 3-day visit to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

RAW exempted under RTI unless human rights or corruption an issue: Delhi HC

Himachal Cabinet approves monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 for women of Spiti

Go First travellers create chaos at Patna airport over flights reschedule

Documentary row: Delhi court summons BBC, others on defamation complaint


An EU spokesperson had told Business Standard that the EU might impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi didn’t abide by the WTO ruling.
India’s immediate stand was to appeal against the judgment. A week later, the commerce department in an official statement said that India was taking ‘necessary steps’, and also exploring the options available in light of its ‘WTO rights and obligations’. Besides, the panel’s report is not expected to have any immediate impact on India’s information and communication technology (ICT) products.

The EU had also approached India to resolve the matter through multi-party interim appeal arbitration (MPIA) arrangement. However, India has been against MPIA as a mechanism and is in favour of the restoration of the WTO appellate body.
MPIA is an alternative system for resolving WTO disputes that are appealed by a member nation in the absence of a functioning appellate body. It comprises 53 WTO member nations.

Government officials also believe that the EU has not been majorly affected by the imposition of IT tariffs. As per data compiled by the commerce department, the EU’s share of total imports of such ICT products into India during the calendar year 2022 was at 3.03 per cent, estimated at $550 million.
Topics : WTO European Union Trade bloc talks WTO India WTO talks WTO on global trade tariffs Trade tariffs

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ekka Electronics to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 3 yrs to set up facility in Noida

electronics manufacturing services
3 min read

ZestIoT raises $6.5 million in funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

funds, investments, stocks, valuations, returns, investors, MFs, mutual funds, savings
2 min read

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

GDP Growth
3 min read

Sebi introduces legal identifier system for issuers with listed NCDs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Kerala govt, BPCL agree in principle to set up Kochi plant to process waste

BPCL
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

Ajay Banga, Banga
2 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Delhi rain
1 min read

'Neighbourhood First': Maldives gets two Made in India warships

Indian warships for Maldives
2 min read

India trashes USCIRF report, calls it biased and misrepresentation of facts

Image
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon