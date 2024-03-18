India, Peru set to thrash out issues on free-trade agreement document

India and Peru are looking to iron out major issues on the text of the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) that both nations are eyeing, government officials said.



The two nations are aiming to share the document and offer a list of services as well as goods before the seventh round, scheduled to begin in New Delhi on April 8, they said.



Negotiations for the India-Peru Trade Agreement commenced in 2017 and the fifth round concluded in August 2019. However, the negotiations came to a pause due to Covid. Talks between the two nations resumed in February 2024 and the