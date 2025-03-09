Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India's cybersecurity firewall most breached by hacktivists, shows data

India has also emerged as the third-largest country for reported data leaks in the public domain globally, behind the United States (US) and Russia

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

India has emerged as the primary target for “hacktivist” attacks in 2024, accounting for nearly 13 per cent of global incidents, according to the latest High Tech Crime Trends Report – 2025 by Group-IB.
 
The country, closely followed by Israel at 7 per cent, is now at the forefront of growing cybersecurity threats, raising concerns over the increasing frequency and severity of cybercrime in the region, the report said.
 
In the Asia-Pacific region, India accounted for 49.3 per cent of the "hacktivist" attacks. Indonesia came a distant second at 14 per cent. Education institutions were the hardest hit in this
