Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's dev trajectory is an emulative model for Global South: Mandaviya

India's dev trajectory is an emulative model for Global South: Mandaviya

At UN summit in Doha, India offers its inclusive growth model to the Global South, citing major gains in poverty reduction and social security expansion over the past decade

Mansukh Mandaviya
premium

He also said that India`s economic growth and social development pathways are aligned with the sustainable development goals and showcases our commitments regarding climate change. | (Photo:ANI)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s development trajectory offers an emulative model for the Global South, as the country stands ready to share its best practices and strengthen global partnerships, in a bid to alleviate poverty, provide full employment, decent working conditions and social inclusion, said Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.
 
“India’s development story is one of transformation at scale. In the last 10 years, through persistent reforms, convergence of welfare programmes, and digital innovation, approximately 250 million Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty. India’s development trajectory offers an emulative development model for the Global South. As we collectively chart the
Topics : Mansukh Mandaviya poverty social security Employment in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon