Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

India's internet growth continues to decline due to fall in smartphone sale

For millions of Indians, a smartphone is the first port of entry into the internet

mobile internet 5g data
Premium

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s internet growth continues to plummet.

From double-digit growth rates through 2016 to 2020, it slumped to about 4 per cent in 2021 and 2022, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data. In the first quarter of 2023 it grew just 1.7 per cent over the last quarter of 2022.

The continuing fall in the sales of entry- and mid-level smartphone remains the biggest reason. Going by the International Data Corporation (IDC), in 2022 smartphone sales fell by a massive 10 per cent over 2021. This year, the drop has been in low single digits. India is now roughly back to 2019 levels of smartphone sales, says an IDC release.

Also Read

Festive cheer for smartphone shipments in India with a 6-8% rise this year

Ultra-premium buzz: Indian demand for phones priced over Rs 1 lakh doubles

Samsung Internet now available for Windows, allows syncing browsing data

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for next-gen premium smartphones

Microsoft to soon launch mobile gaming store, says Xbox head Phil Spencer

COP28 secures $83 bn in climate pledges; India skips energy, health pledges

'All unmanned level crossings on railways' broad gauge track eliminated'

Guidelines on search, seizure of digital devices of journalists soon: Govt

Around 50,000 to stage protest in Delhi to demand hike in minimum pension

Gogamedi murder: Had alerted Rajasthan police, say Punjab Police sources

Topics : smartphones Smartphone sales mobile internet growth telecom sector in India

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon