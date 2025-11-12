India unfolds priorities in Belem but yet to show its climate cards

The 30th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP), the world’s biggest climate summit, kicked off on November 10 on the edge of the Amazon tropical rainforests in Brazil against the backdrop of violent typhoons striking Jamaica, Vietnam, and the Philippines, and pollutants sending Delhi’s air quality index beyond a life-threatening 400 level.

Two days into the summit in Belem, Brazil has tried to bring over 50,000 registered delegates from 194 countries under a common platform to push developed nations to act on climate-finance pledges made at previous Conferences of Parties (COPs) and create a fund for tropical deforestation.

