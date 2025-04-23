India to submit climate adaptation framework to UNFCCC by September

India will have an enhanced and more holistic plan of combating climate change, going down to economic and social structures to broaden its scope.

Termed the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which will be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) by September, this marks the country’s first such framework in line with its global commitments.

Though India has its National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), the country for the first time is drafting it in compliance with the Paris Agreement.

India’s NAPCC, which has been submitted to the UNFCCC, focuses in a major way on