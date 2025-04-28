Monday, April 28, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Influencers get leeway as ad body softens generic promotion rules

Influencers get leeway as ad body softens generic promotion rules

N Chandramouli, CEO, of TRA Research, foresees that the update in guidelines will impact the nature of collaborations in BFSI and health sectors for influencer marketing

financial influencers, finfluencers, influencers
Premium

Now, influencers in BFSI and health will need to possess relevant qualifications and declare such qualifications only when technical information and advice are provided.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Monday updated its “Influencer Advertising Guidelines” specific to health and finance influencers, by drawing a distinction between generic promotions and promotion of technical aspects of a product or service, which consumers are likely to interpret as expert advice.
 
Under the updated rules, influencers are not required to have professional qualifications for generic promotions. Generic promotions include promotions such as an insurance company using an influencer to talk about the need for annual health check-ups or a health food company tying up with a chef or a food blogger to promote a meal
Topics : ASCI Influencer campaign Senior professionals

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon