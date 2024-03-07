International Women's Day: Hope of a better life eludes ASHA, site workers

Every morning, Sarita Gavit (name changed) would wake up early, cook for her children, and head to the public healthcare centre (PHC) where she worked as an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA). July 3, 2023 was no different. She set out with other ASHA workers from her house in Dhule, Maharashtra, to travel 15 km to the PHC. All of them were crammed into a kaali-peeli taxi.

Enroute to the PHC, the taxi overturned. Gavit was among the ASHA workers killed on the spot.

“It has been months since the incident, but neither the state nor the central government has