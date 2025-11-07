Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / It's destination Mumbai airport for smugglers trying to sneak in gold

It's destination Mumbai airport for smugglers trying to sneak in gold

Criminals seem to prefer the city because it is both a transit hub and a large market for the precious metal

Gold
premium

Gold seizure cases increased from 1,939 in FY22 to 5,962 in FY24, before falling sharply to 1,282 in FY25.

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When gold worth Rs 12.58 crore was seized at Mumbai’s international airport in October, the method of smuggling was familiar to the authorities. The gold was concealed in egg-shaped wax capsules inside the smugglers’ bodies, with foreign nationals and airport staff among the 13 people arrested.
 
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said the seizure was part of a broader pattern of gold smuggling at various Indian airports. While seizures have largely declined nationwide (along with reduced import duty caps and rising domestic gold prices), those at Mumbai airport have grown disproportionately.
 
DRI’s gold seizures increased from 1,422 kg to
Topics : BS Number Wise Smuggling Gold Smugglers Gold smuggling
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon