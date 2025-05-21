Jayant Vishnu Narlikar: A contrarian cosmologist and his worldview

Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, who passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Pune, is revered by India’s scientific community as a founding father of the related disciplines of astrophysics and cosmology. He was the founding director of India’s foremost astrophysics institute, the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), and indeed, it was his brainchild. Dozens – if not hundreds – of India’s scientists were mentored by him during his long career, and he also pursued his own research interests until the end of his days.

As with many scientists (think of Schrodinger’s Cat and Feynman’s safe-breaking exploits), there was