Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

The report once again reiterates the growing importance of the livestock and fishing sector in India’s agriculture mix. Interestingly, this sector is dominated by private players and has little or no government intervention.

Livestock, fishing and aquaculture saw the highest increase in gross value of output (GVO) in the decade ending 2020-21 (2011-12 to 2020-21). On the other hand, the share of the crop sector dropped from 62.4 per cent to 54.9 per cent in the total GVO during the same period, a recent report by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) showed.