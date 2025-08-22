Lord Swraj Paul: The peer who changed India Inc's governance debate

No Indian-origin businessman in the United Kingdom (UK) became as much a part of the British establishment while remaining deeply engaged in Indian industry as Lord Swraj Paul.

He moved to London in 1966 to seek treatment for his daughter Ambika, who was suffering from leukaemia. Ambika survived only a year, leaving him distraught. In his own words, “sanyas was all I could do”. But after months of idleness and counselling from family and friends, he returned to work — a decision that led to the creation of Caparo Industries, with a strong presence in the United States (US) and