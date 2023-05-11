close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Low-cost financing in energy transition to be discussed in next ETWG meet

The 3rd ETWG under India's G20 Presidency will be held from May 15 to 17 in Mumbai, the Ministry of Power said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G20, G-20

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has identified six priority areas like addressing technology gaps and low-cost financing in energy transition for discussion in the upcoming meeting of Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting (ETWG) next week.

The 3rd ETWG under India's G20 Presidency will be held from May 15 to 17 in Mumbai, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The meeting will be chaired by Power Secretary Alok Kumar. MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will also be part of the meeting.

"The six priority areas outlined under India's G20 Presidency include (i) Energy transition through addressing technology gaps (ii) Low-cost financing for energy transition (iii) Energy security and diversified supply chains (iv) Energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption (v) Fuels for future and (vi) Universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathway," the ministry said.

The discussions and deliberations in Mumbai will continue to build on the first two ETWG meetings held in Bengaluru and Gandhinagar to identify collective actions to promote equitable, shared and inclusive growth.

The fourth ETWG meeting will be held in Goa in July.

Also Read

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt

I-T dept impounds Mukhtar Ansari's 'benami' land parcel in Ghazipur

Rly bonanza for Agniveers: Reservation in Level-1,2 non-gazetted posts

Karnataka records 73.19% voter turnout in Assembly elections, says EC

49.33% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in UP urban local body polls

CAI reduces cotton crop estimate further to 29,835,000 bales for 2022-23

The three-day meeting will see over 100 delegates representing G20 member countries, special invitee countries and International Organisations such as International Energy Agency (IEA), Word Bank and World Energy Council India engaging in discussions and deliberation on priority areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Energy Transition Committee Ministry of Power

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

South Indian Bank reports 23% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 334 crore

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%
2 min read

EPFO issues circular for subscribers to calculate dues and interest rates

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings
2 min read

Ajmera Realty & Infra profit up 7.9% in Q4FY23, income down 36.7%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

49.33% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in UP urban local body polls

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
5 min read

Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data

Jeera
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

LIVE news updates: WHO says mpox no longer public health emergency

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon