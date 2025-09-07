Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra's quota quicksand: Kunbi tag for Marathas opens Pandora's box

Maharashtra's quota quicksand: Kunbi tag for Marathas opens Pandora's box

Manoj Jarange-Patil had been demanding that the Maratha community be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category

Manoj Jarange-Patil
premium

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil breaks his hunger strike by sipping fruit juice offered by Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on September 2. (Photo: PTI)

Shreyas Ubgade Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On July 29, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil urged members of his community to wind up their farming activities and prepare to march to Mumbai. Addressing a gathering at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, a part of the Marathwada region, he alleged the government had reneged on its promises to the Marathas, and threatened to launch a massive protest. 
Exactly a month later, Jarange executed his threat with precision. On August 29, the lean and feisty activist began an indefinite strike at the iconic Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the business hub of India’s financial capital. Addressing thousands of his
Topics : Maratha quota Maharashtra government indian politics Reservations OBC quota
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon