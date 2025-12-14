Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / MGNREGA and the weight of change reignites debate over implementation

MGNREGA and the weight of change reignites debate over implementation

The proposal to rename the rural employment scheme, raise the number of guaranteed workdays and alter its cost-sharing structure has reignited debate over its implementation and intent

MGNREGA
The Opposition Congress has criticised the move as another instance of the BJP seeking to appropriate UPA-era programmes. The ruling party has rejected the charge, highlighting what it describes as the transformational changes it has brought to the s

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

The Centre’s proposed move to rename its flagship rural employment programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), as the Pujya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojana, and to raise the number of mandatory workdays from 100 to 125, has triggered sharp reactions from the political class and civil society groups.
 
Beyond these, some experts say the Union government is also considering changes to the cost-sharing arrangement between the Centre and states for wages and material expenditure. Currently, the Centre bears 100 per cent of wage costs and 75 per cent of material expenses, with
