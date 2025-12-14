MGNREGA and the weight of change reignites debate over implementation

The Centre’s proposed move to rename its flagship rural employment programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), as the Pujya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojana, and to raise the number of mandatory workdays from 100 to 125, has triggered sharp reactions from the political class and civil society groups.

Beyond these, some experts say the Union government is also considering changes to the cost-sharing arrangement between the Centre and states for wages and material expenditure. Currently, the Centre bears 100 per cent of wage costs and 75 per cent of material expenses, with