Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Minimum relevance price: Farmers march on New Delhi over MSP, again

As farmers are poised to march on New Delhi once again, the MSP has not been seen much in action for critical crops the last few seasons

Barricades being put up at the Ghazipur border on Monday to stop farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march | Photo: PTI
Premium

Barricades being put up at the Ghazipur border on Monday to stop farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march | Photo: PTI

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Once again, thousands of farmers are poised to march to New Delhi. Once again, barricades are being put up at Delhi’s borders. And once again, at the core of the issue is the minimum support price, or MSP.

The farmers want to press their long standing demand for legalising the MSP, agree upon when three farm laws were repealed in December 2021.

In July 2022, the government had set up a committee to make MSP more effective and transparent, to promote natural farming, and to change crop patterns keeping in mind the changing needs of the country. This committee, though yet to

Also Read

Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers

Centre to buy mustard directly from farmers at MSP to stabilize prices

Farmers' protest: Govt to hold talks, section 144 in Delhi-NCR. 10 updates

Promise of higher MSP in Assembly polls: That's easier said than done

Farmers' protest: Section 144 imposed in Delhi, large gatherings banned

Assam Budget: Incentive for girl students to eliminate under age marriage

Farmers protest: Govt holds second round of negotiations with unions

Union ministers hold talks with farmers as protesters move towards Delhi

Karnataka govt will support setting up US Consulate in Bengaluru: Kharge

ED issues fresh summons to Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

Topics : take two Farmers protests protests MSP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon