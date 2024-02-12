Minimum relevance price: Farmers march on New Delhi over MSP, again

Barricades being put up at the Ghazipur border on Monday to stop farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march | Photo: PTI

Once again, thousands of farmers are poised to march to New Delhi. Once again, barricades are being put up at Delhi’s borders. And once again, at the core of the issue is the minimum support price, or MSP.

The farmers want to press their long standing demand for legalising the MSP, agree upon when three farm laws were repealed in December 2021.

In July 2022, the government had set up a committee to make MSP more effective and transparent, to promote natural farming, and to change crop patterns keeping in mind the changing needs of the country. This committee, though yet to