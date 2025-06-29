Monsoon covers entire India 9 days ahead of schedule, fastest in 5 yrs

With rains lashing the remaining parts of North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday — nine days ahead of its scheduled date.

The southwest monsoon normally covers the entire country by July 8. 2025 has seen the quickest nationwide coverage of the monsoon since 2020.

In 2020, the monsoon had covered the entire country by June 26. That year, cumulative monsoon rainfall from June to September was 10.5 per cent above normal, IMD data showed.

This year, too, the IMD — in its second-stage forecast released in May —