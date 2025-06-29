Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monsoon covers entire India 9 days ahead of schedule, fastest in 5 yrs

The southwest monsoon normally covers the entire country by July 8. Therefore, 2025 is quickest when the monsoons have covered the entire country since 2020

The Met Department had also said that the monsoon in almost all homogenous regions of the country—except the Northeast and parts of Bihar—would be normal to above normal this year | Photo: PTI

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With rains lashing the remaining parts of North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday — nine days ahead of its scheduled date.
 
The southwest monsoon normally covers the entire country by July 8. 2025 has seen the quickest nationwide coverage of the monsoon since 2020.
 
In 2020, the monsoon had covered the entire country by June 26. That year, cumulative monsoon rainfall from June to September was 10.5 per cent above normal, IMD data showed.
 
This year, too, the IMD — in its second-stage forecast released in May —
