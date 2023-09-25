close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Muted performance by first-term MPs in 17th Lok Sabha, shows data

For every 100 debates involving experienced MPs, first-term MPs participated in 182 in the previous Lok Sabha. This ratio dropped to 92 in the 17th Lok Sabha, falling behind experienced ones

View of the Rajya Sabha during division for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament
Premium

Samreen Wani New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Those who became a member of parliament (MP) for the first time were more active during the last Lok Sabha than the current one.

Debates, questions and the moving of

Also Read

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

Ease of Moving Index: Here is how people commute in various Indian cities

Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 4 Active review: No-frills wireless earbuds on budget

17th Lok Sabha likely to be shortest since 1952, says PRS report

India's Rajya Sabha members older than upper houses in peer economies

NDMC sets up panel to protect assets created during G20 summit from theft

Air passenger traffic between India-Canada reduced by 9% in H1 2023

No quality education if student is penalised on ground of religion: SC

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Ensure Aadhaar cards provided to displaced Manipur people: SC asks UIDAI

Topics : Lok Sabha MPs Elections Parliament

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon