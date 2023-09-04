Confirmation

N Valarmathi, the voice behind ISRO's mission launch passes away at 64

N. Valarmathi, the voice behind the crucial ISRO space missions, died on Saturday night. The Tamil Nadu-born scientist was reportedly sick for some time and passed away because of cardiac arrest

N Valarmathi

N Valarmathi passes away at 64

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

