Narendra Modi govt's 9th anniversary: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

The Narendra Modi government marks its ninth anniversary on Friday, acutely aware that 10 months from now, it will face a united opposition that will try to convince the electorate that the PM reneged on his promise of delivering "acche din", or better days. The challenges confronting Modi and his party are similar to 2019, which they won within five months of losing three key Hindi heartland states.
"The 2004 'India Shining' electoral disaster taught the BJP's current crop of leadership to be ideologically agile, evident in the February 2019 vote on accounts and even now," a senior BJP leader, currently in charge of a poll-bound state, said in a conversation here on Thursday. In April, the Centre formed a committee to study whether the new pension scheme warranted any changes after losing the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls in December 2022. A central plank of the Congress was restoring the 'old pension scheme'.
