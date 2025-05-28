Naxalism on wane: Maoist incidents, civilian casualties drop sharply

Maoist-related incidents coming down

Last week, a top leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Nambala Keshava Rao — popularly known as Basavaraju — was among the 27 killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh. The operation formed a key part of Operation Black Forest which began in April this year. Following this, there has been a surge in Maoist encounters across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Jharkhand. Calling it “the most decisive strike” against insurgency in three decades, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Naxalism would be eradicated by March 31, 2026.