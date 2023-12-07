Over 1K cases of violence against women reported daily: NCRB's 2022 report

On the face of it, 2022 was a discernibly better year for India as the country witnessed less crime than the year before. The police recorded 3.6 million crime cases last year, which is 3 per cent less than in 2021. The crime rate, or the ratio of incidence of crime relative to population, fell too. However, crimes against women, caste crimes and digital fraud increased, according to the Crime in India Report 2022.

Crime rate, or the ratio of criminal cases relative to population, also declined in 2022 (chart 1).

Moreover, the number of cases in which police filed charges fell in 2022 after an improvement during the pandemic (chart 2).