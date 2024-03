The majority of states have elected Rajya Sabha members who are richer than before, with the total value of the assets of the new Members of Parliament (MPs) collectively worth more than Rs 4,600 crore.





The average assets of Rajya Sabha members in 2024 are higher in 10 of the 15 states with new MPs. (Chart 1)

The average assets are the highest in Uttar Pradesh (Rs 225 crore) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 201 crore).