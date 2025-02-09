Business Standard

Newsmaker: Meet Justice Ranjana Desai, head of Gujarat panel on UCC

The retired Supreme Court judge, on the basis of whose report the Uniform Civil Code came into being in Uttarakhand, will draft a similar law for Gujarat

Justice Ranjana Desai
Justice Ranjana Desai

Bhavini Mishra Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who on February 4 became head of a five-member panel to frame guidelines on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Gujarat, was born in a lawyer’s family and has had a career straddling various fields. 
Just before this, she headed the drafting committee for the UCC in Uttarakhand. 
The panel (for Gujarat) has been given 45 days to submit its report, which will be the basis for drafting the proposed law. Gujarat is now the latest Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state to move towards a UCC rollout, following Uttarakhand last month.
Goa now remains the
