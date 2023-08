Puneet Raniyal and his family of four had made a last-minute getaway plan to spend the Independence Day long weekend in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. But they were dashing back to Delhi on Sunday afternoon, two days ahead of their scheduled return.

As heavy rain began to batter the hilly states of Himachal and Uttarakhand early Sunday, and the met department predicted the onslaught to last another 4-5 days, the Raniyals were among many who heeded the warnings and opted to cut short their trip.