Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Over 800 annual cold-related deaths in North India since 2013: Mospi

Total number of cold wave days declined in 2022; will this year buck the trend?

Severe cold hits most places in Punjab, parts of Haryana
Premium

A cold wave is said to exist over the plains when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degree Celsius and for hilly regions when it is below zero degree Celsius

Samreen Wani New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As North India struggles with a cold wave, data shows that in the last decade, on an average, over 800 people have died every year due to exposure to the cold. However, the number of cold wave days experienced in a year have declined.

Calendar 2022 had fewer cold wave days than 2021, shows the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s Environmental Statistics report.

First, though, it is important to understand what qualifies as a cold wave. The India Meteorological Department’s definition of a cold wave is based not just on the departure from the normal minimum temperature but also

Also Read

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

Rajasthan's Sikar coldest in north India at 1 degrees Celsius: Top 10 list

Cold weather sweeps Delhi as city minimum temperature falls to 5.3 degrees

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Delhi air quality remains 'severe'; cold waves and fog reduce visibility

Aiims Delhi smart card to cover all departments, no cash payment from April

Centre plans to eliminate 9,000 accident prone spots on NHs by May 2025

Delhi Police issues advisory on R-Day traffic arrangements, restrictions

Modi, Macron to discuss defence, nuclear & student mobility in Jaipur

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir receives Indian visa, For Test series

Topics : Cold weather IMD North India cold wave Winter in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon