Over 800 annual cold-related deaths in North India since 2013: Mospi

A cold wave is said to exist over the plains when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degree Celsius and for hilly regions when it is below zero degree Celsius

As North India struggles with a cold wave, data shows that in the last decade, on an average, over 800 people have died every year due to exposure to the cold. However, the number of cold wave days experienced in a year have declined.

Calendar 2022 had fewer cold wave days than 2021, shows the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s Environmental Statistics report.

First, though, it is important to understand what qualifies as a cold wave. The India Meteorological Department’s definition of a cold wave is based not just on the departure from the normal minimum temperature but also