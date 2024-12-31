Now-defunct Dhanalakshmi scheme improved outcomes for girl-child: Study

A new analysis of the Centre’s Dhanalakshmi scheme of conditional cash transfer (CCT), which was launched in March 2008 with the objective of improving gender ratio in select districts of the country, has found that it helped shift 'son preference' norms even several years after the cash transfers stopped.

The scheme was launched, according to a reply to a question in Parliament by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, with the objective of changing the perception of society towards the girl-child and to establish that she is also a productive member of the family. The Dhanalakshmi scheme was launched