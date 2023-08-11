Nripendra Misra on his PMO days, Ram temple, demonetisation and more

Nursing institutes offering UG courses rose by 36% in 9 years: Mandaviya

It’s hardly a surprise that our guest has chosen India International Centre (IIC), and not some fancy restaurant, for this lunch meeting. Set by the verdant Lodi Gardens in New Delhi, IIC is a hub for statesmen, policymakers, diplomats and intellectuals, a cultural centre like few others in the country. We arrive ahead of time and head for the lounge where we are scheduled to meet, only to realise that Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is waiting for us at the IIC Annexe, a seven-odd-minute walk from the main building. Again, no surprise — the 1967 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS of

Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Illustration: Binay Sinha

