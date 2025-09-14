Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / AI won't replace people but make them more productive: Haresh Khoobchandani

AI won't replace people but make them more productive: Haresh Khoobchandani

What made me stay on in the technology world was the realisation of what tech can do. It has the capability to change lives, said Haresh Khoobchandani

Haresh Khoobchandani
premium

Haresh Khoobchandani, vice-president for Asia Pacific and Japan at Autodesk

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People and companies must “proactively own” the disruption from rapid technological change, says Haresh Khoobchandani, vice-president for Asia Pacific and Japan at Autodesk, a multinational software corporation known for its 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software. “The cost of inaction will be far higher than the cost of action,” he told Shivani Shinde in an interview in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:  
How has your career been: From a flight steward to tech leader? 
I began my career as a flight steward with Singapore Airlines. I had zero technology background. When I joined Microsoft, I felt like a deer caught in the
Topics : Q&A Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon