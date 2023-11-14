Battle for MP: 6 years on, Mandsaur police firing missing from poll pitch

Six farmers were killed during police firing in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh during their agitation demanding better prices for their produce in June 2017. The incident triggered protests over agrarian distress across the country, which was used by Opposition parties as a crucial plank against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state in November 2018.

Five years later, the Congress and the BJP, both of whom ran governments in Bhopal, skipped any reference to the 2017 incident in their respective election campaigns. Lakhichand Sinam, who runs a small shop close to the police station in Pipliyamandi, where the violence broke out six years ago, told Business Standard over the phone that everyone,