Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over-speeding to potholes: The many reasons Indian roads are unsafe

Over-speeding to potholes: The many reasons Indian roads are unsafe

Spending on safety is inadequate as accidents and fatalities continue in the country

Highway, Road
Premium

India had the highest number of road accident fatalities in 2022, with 131,714 deaths (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India this week got an international award for road safety but data shows it has miles to go. More than 1.5 million people died in road accidents over the past decade in the country, exposing weakness in enforcing rules, infrastructure and public awareness. In 2023 alone, 170,000 people died in road accidents: That amounts to 474 fatalities daily on average, or one every three minutes.
 
Data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and independent research by Acko, a digital insurance provider, shows the severity of the crisis. Acko found that major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru comprise
Topics : BS Number Wise Road safety Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Road Accidents road accident deaths

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon