close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

Hospitals check equipment, trial run of oxygen plants ahead of mock drills

Shine JacobRuchika ChitravanshiSachin P MampattaSohini Das Mumbai/New Delhi/Chennai
ICU hospital beds, coronavirus, covid-19, quarantine
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in the wake of a new Omicron sub-variant, XBB.1.16, has pushed people to vaccination centres again, to get that booster shot that many of them had skipped.
Or

Also Read

India now has 20,000 tonnes per day Oxygen capacity. 90% of it lying idle

As Covid-19 cases fall, Indians drag feet to get their booster shots

Removing vaccination mandate for incoming tourists correct move: Experts

Apple iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhones fixes bugs, updates security: Know more

Restaurants pull out the masks and gloves to keep new Covid wave at bay

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal against conviction in defamation case on Monday

India's foreign trade set to cross $1.6-trn mark this fiscal: Report

Himachal Pradesh to collaborate with Centre to promote lavender cultivation

Free electricity, jobs for unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Kejriwal

BJP will dislodge Mahagathbandhan from power in Bihar in next polls: Shah

Topics : Coronavirus | hospitals | Vaccination

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon