Pirates of West Asia: Why Navy regards Gateway of Tears as critical

The year is ending with the Indian Navy’s recovery of a Liberian flagged tanker, Motor Vessel Chem Pluto, which had apparently been attack­ed by an armed drone on Saturday after it crossed the West Asian straits and was entering the Arabian Sea. Given the recent spate of attacks on merchant shipping in the Arabian Sea, the navy announced the deployment of three guided missile destroyers — Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata — to maintain a deterrent presence. In addition, the navy’s P-8I Poseidon long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft are flying patrols

Armed men at a beach as a commercial ship, seized by Yemen’s Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast (Photo: Reuters)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com