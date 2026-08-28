PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, wishes happiness and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan and hoped that the auspicious festival brings happiness, prosperity and success to everyone's lives.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters tie vibrant threads, or rakhis, on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of their heartfelt prayers and well wishes, and brothers reciprocate with thoughtful gifts and promise to protect them under all circumstances.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this auspicious festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success to all your lives," Modi said in an X post in Hindi.

The prime minister also wished that the bond of affection, togetherness and mutual trust remains eternal.