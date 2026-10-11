PM Modi holds roadshow in Chennai, to launch projects worth ₹13,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for projects and also dedicate projects worth over ₹13,000 crore.

Upon his arrival at the airport by 11 am, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accorded him a warm welcome.

PM Modi briefly held a roadshow and waved at the BJP workers and supporters who lined up behind barricades near the airport to welcome him.

As Modi's motorcade moved out of the airport, a serpentine queue of BJP workers and supporters waiting on roadsides waved to him and raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," slogans.

Tamil Nadu BJP accorded him a warm welcome by also holding cultural programmes like traditional dance shows on specially earmarked spaces on the roadside near the airport.