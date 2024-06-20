Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pune fire safety check: Regular surveys, training camps held for firemen

Concluding part of the five-part fire-safety series focuses on Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad where fire officials are on their toes to spread awareness among citizens, taking cues from Delhi hospital blaze

Pune city has around 20 fire stations, while Pimpri Chinchwad has eight
Premium

Pune city has around 20 fire stations, while Pimpri Chinchwad has eight

Ajinkya Kawale Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune)
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:10 AM IST
About three dozen personnel from eight substations have assembled at the fire department headquarters in the twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune for training in emergency rescue operations. Demonstrating the use of a new pulley system, an instructor is explaining the scope of rescue to firemen during sensitive situations such as fire, earthquake, or a medical emergency.

Although surveys and training programmes for firemen and fire officers are regularly organised at the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade Headquarters, their necessity has become more critical following the recent surge in fire incidents across major cities in India.

In Pune, which is home to
Topics : Pune fire safety fire break outs Fire accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon