Home / India News / Rajasthan govt sets sights to become energy surplus, says minister

According to the plan, the state government aims to produce 30 gigawatts (Gw) of solar power by the end of the financial year 2025-26 (FY25)

The state government has decided to focus more on solar power to improve the electric supply. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

The state government is determined to make Rajasthan an energy-surplus state, said Heeralal Nagar, Minister of State for Energy (independent charge).
 
“Regular monitoring is being done at the department level for continuous upgradation of the energy sector,” he said while discussing energy-related schemes in Churu.  
 
According to the plan, the state government aims to produce 30 gigawatts (Gw) of solar power by the end of the financial year 2025-26 (FY25) to become self-reliant in the energy sector, an official said.
 
Work is being carried out under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).
 
Nagar said that officials should regularly analyse departmental
