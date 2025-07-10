Rajasthan is emerging as a major hub of decentralised solar energy

Along with making strides in solar energy, Rajasthan is also emerging as the country’s major hub in the field of decentralised solar energy, Arti Dogra, chairman, Jaipur DISCOMs, said.

“In the past year, the state has achieved progress in this field. This has been possible due to the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (Kusum Yojana) at the ground level,” she said.

As a result, 684 decentralised solar power plants, with a total capacity of 1305 Mw, have been established in the state. A senior official of the energy department said that of these,