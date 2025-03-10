Rajasthan plans new initiatives to further boost tourism in the state

The Rajasthan government has drawn out a plan to boost tourism in the state, a department official said.

“According to the plan, we want meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition (MICE) and leisure tourism to grow rapidly in the state. We hope to bring in IIFA and Jaipur Literature like festivals more in the state,” he said.

Recently, Bhajan Lal Sharma, chief minister of Rajasthan, addressed a press conference and said, “The IIFA event will establish Rajasthan as a global film-shooting destination, a major hub for destination weddings and live events. Along with this, new dimensions of concert tourism will also