Ram temple: Ayodhya echoed with the fervour of pilgrims and tourists

Devotees gather to enter the Ram temple on Tuesday. Online searches for Ayodhya have skyrocketed by over 1,000 per cent since the temple’s inauguration was announced photo: pti

As the doors of the Ram temple swung open to the public on January 23, a day after its consecration, Ayodhya echoed with the fervour of pilgrims and tourists. Crowds turned up from every corner, and the demand for accommodation soared to unprecedented levels.

Hotel Krinoscco, like many others, reported booked-out rooms for both January and February. Bookings will now open only in March for Rs 6,500 a night, an executive at the hotel told Business Standard.

At Tent City near Brahma Kund, some 600 metres from the temple, all 30 luxury tents were sold out on the weekend leading