Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple: Ayodhya echoed with the fervour of pilgrims and tourists

Hotels booked out, travel platforms launch holiday packages, businesses join in with special-edition products

ayodhya, devotee
Premium

Devotees gather to enter the Ram temple on Tuesday. Online searches for Ayodhya have skyrocketed by over 1,000 per cent since the temple’s inauguration was announced photo: pti

Ajinkya KawaleAkshara SrivastavaRitwik Sharma Mumbai/New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
As the doors of the Ram temple swung open to the public on January 23, a day after its consecration, Ayodhya echoed with the fervour of pilgrims and tourists. Crowds turned up from every corner, and the demand for accommodation soared to unprecedented levels.

Hotel Krinoscco, like many others, reported booked-out rooms for both January and February. Bookings will now open only in March for Rs 6,500 a night, an executive at the hotel told Business Standard.

At Tent City near Brahma Kund, some 600 metres from the temple, all 30 luxury tents were sold out on the weekend leading

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna

RBI 'mute spectator', allowing banks to charge high interest rates: HC

Bharat Ratna: 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur, mentor to likes of Lalu, Nitish

He worked for the poor: PM hails Bihar's former CM Karpoori Thakur

Passenger traffic rose 35% to 51.58 million at Mumbai airport in 2023

Topics : Ayodhya Ram temple Hotel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon