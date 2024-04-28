Business Standard
Right to a future: What would it mean to have a law on climate change?

The apex court has made an 'observation' on the right to be free from the adverse effects of climate change. Can this pave the way to a cleaner future?

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Bhavini MishraShreya Jai New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 10:13 PM IST
What would it mean to have a legislation on climate change? A law that gives citizens the right to demand clean air and water, sustainable development, and balanced ecology. A legal tool to empower the citizens to ask for a less-carbon future. A legal subsection that can better the life of species, in addition to humans.  

A recent observation by the Supreme Court in a case that argued the pros of solar power plants against the rights of an endangered bird in Rajasthan seeks to raise similar questions. In the case of M K Ranjitsinh & Ors v Union of India,

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

