Right to a future: What would it mean to have a law on climate change?

What would it mean to have a legislation on climate change? A law that gives citizens the right to demand clean air and water, sustainable development, and balanced ecology. A legal tool to empower the citizens to ask for a less-carbon future. A legal subsection that can better the life of species, in addition to humans.

A recent observation by the Supreme Court in a case that argued the pros of solar power plants against the rights of an endangered bird in Rajasthan seeks to raise similar questions. In the case of M K Ranjitsinh & Ors v Union of India,