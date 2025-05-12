Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: SC judges favour safe financial portfolios, unlike ministers

Datanomics: SC judges favour safe financial portfolios, unlike ministers

SC judges disclose majority of financial assets in bank deposits and provident funds, contrasting sharply with ministers' high exposure to stocks and mutual funds

Cabinet ministers, barring one, collectively declared financial assets worth ₹206.02 crore.

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Are judges of the Supreme Court more circumspect than Cabinet ministers when it comes to financial investment? Well, data suggests so.
 
A recent financial disclosure by the apex court judges revealed striking differences between their financial investment preferences and that of Union ministers.
 
Based on data analysed by Business Standard, SC judges tend to favour safer, low-risk instruments, while ministers display a larger appetite for market-based assets.
 
Of this, a massive 72.36 per cent-- or nearly ₹149 crore-- is invested in shares and mutual funds, indicating high exposure
