'Scooty Didi' from Chhattisgarh gets national praise for inspiring story

The Ministry of Rural Development recently hailed the success story of Enu, popularly known as ‘Scooty Didi’ in her home state Chhattisgarh, on its official Facebook page.

In a post, the ministry wrote about her “indomitable figure”, and highlighted how a lack of resources could not stop her from pursuing her entrepreneurial goals. A high-level team from the ministry had also visited her village Umarda.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also lauded Enu’s efforts in empowering rural women and said “daughters like her truly embody the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat”. He added that the state government would ensure support for