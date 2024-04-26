Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Setting the record straight: Less than 10% of Indian women may own land

New study suggests earlier ownership surveys may have overestimated their rights

Indian women, women
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the eighties, Mary Roy sued her brother after being threatened with eviction from their father's cottage in Ooty where she lived with her two children after walking out of an abusive marriage. The Travancore Christian Succession Act denied Syrian Christian daughters the right to inherit property if the father died without a will. Roy’s litigation paved the way for the Act to be abolished and women to inherit property in their name. Separately, Parliament amended the Hindu Succession Act to give women equal inheritance rights in 2005.

Despite such reforms, the share of Indian women who own property may
Topics : BS Number Wise Indian women women land rights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon