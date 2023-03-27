Many cases may have to be reopened after SC ruling on borrowers' voice

In this section

Women-led development is governance mantra of Modi govt: Smriti Irani

AAP govt reduced pollution by 30% in last 8 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Four SAIL projects worth Rs 2,338 cr face delays, says Steel minister

Private doctors protest against Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan

What does the EWS quota verdict mean for India?

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

Bank borrower should be heard before declaring account as fraud: SC

What is a constitution bench?

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

The top court’s decision to allow borrowers a chance to be heard before their accounts are flagged as fraudulent by lenders is expected to see several cases being reopened by banks, where the borrower

According to legal experts, in the cases where banks have declared the account as fraud and the same are under challenge on similar grounds then in those cases, banks can come up with fresh steps which are in accordance with the order of the Supreme

