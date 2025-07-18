Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / SIR, Bihar's great document search to be considered in electoral rolls

SIR, Bihar's great document search to be considered in electoral rolls

Election Commission exercise has people scrambling for papers that are arduous to obtain

EC’s voter eligibility norms in Bihar could disproportionately affect the vulnerable (Photo: PTI)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Millions of people in Bihar are scrambling to furnish any of the 11 documents the Election Commission (EC) has sought to update and cleanse electoral rolls before the state votes later this year.
 
The EC’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is meant to fix electoral roll problems such as the inclusion of foreign illegal immigrants, frequent migration, and underreporting of deaths. But Opposition parties and civil society organisations say SIR’s timing and scope could disenfranchise large numbers of poor, rural, and marginalised voters.
 
The documents accepted for SIR include birth certificates, passports (issued before July 1, 1987), government-issued service identity cards,
