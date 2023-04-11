Six of the past 15 El Nino years have had normal monsoons, says IMD

The met added that the emergence of El Nino doesn't necessarily mean that rains would be below normal this year. This is because in the past there have been 15 El Nino years between 1951 and 2022. In six, or 40 per cent of these years, monsoon was normal to above normal despite El Nino.

This is because two other factors, namely the Indian Ocean Dipole, and the low snow cover over Eurasia and the Northern Hemisphere during spring and winter, which has an inverse correlation with Indian monsoon, will neutralise the negative impact of El Nino.