Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / South Indian film industry lags in women leadership roles, shows data

South Indian film industry lags in women leadership roles, shows data

The fourth edition of the report titled O Womaniya! reveals a decline in the representation of women HoDs in Telugu films, dropping from 5 per cent in 2021 to 3 per cent in 2023

Bollywood, South Indian language cinemas, women
Premium

Bollywood, South Indian language cinemas, women

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The South Indian film industry lags Bollywood and other non-South Indian language cinemas in terms of women serving as heads of departments (HoDs) in various stages of filmmaking and streaming series production, according to a recently released report.
 
The fourth edition of the report titled O Womaniya! reveals a decline in the representation of women HoDs in Telugu films, dropping from 5 per cent in 2021 to 3 per cent in 2023.   
Kannada films fared no better, with no women-led departments recorded. Tamil and Malayalam cinema maintained a static 6 per cent share each, while Bollywood reported a comparatively
Topics : south india Indian film industry Women at work Women leaders

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon