Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / State legislatures are in a rush, spend little time in scrutinising Bills

State legislatures are in a rush, spend little time in scrutinising Bills

Their record in debating and scrutinising legislation and Budgets is weak as Governors are accused of stalling

Supreme Court
Premium

The SC judgment came amid concerns about Governors sitting on legislation and stalling state governments. (File Image)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A landmark Supreme Court judgment in April set a timeline for state Governors to decide on Bills sent to them by legislatures, mandating a response within specific timelines. Last week, President Droupadi Murmu, in a rare move, asked the court whether it can fix timelines for Governors and the President to clear state Bills under Article 201 of the Constitution.
 
The court’s judgment came amid concerns about Governors sitting on legislation and stalling state governments. But if Governors are being blamed for delaying Bills, most state legislatures are in a rush. Many of them have truncated debates, rushed Budget approvals
Topics : BS Number Wise Supreme Court states Bills President of India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon